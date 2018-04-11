Mohun Bagan will battle Shillong Lajong in a quarter-final clash of the Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday evening.

Game Mohun Bagan v Shillong Lajong Date Wednesday, April 11 Time 4:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Super Cup 2018 LIVE: Mohun Bagan v Shillong Lajong

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the Super Cup. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams Star Sports 2/2 HD Hotstar and Jio TV

TEAM NEWS

MOHUN BAGAN:

Injured: None

Doubtful: Vishal Kaith

Key Players: Aser Dipanda, Cameron Watson



SHILLONG LAJONG:

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Key Players: Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Abdoulaye Koffi

GAME PREVIEW

Mohun Bagan had defeated Churchill Brothers in the pre-quarterfinal after coming back from behind. Star striker and I-League top scorer, Aser Dipanda scored a brace to seal a hard-fought win against the Goan side.

Lajong had defeated Indian Super League (ISL) giants FC Pune City 3-2 in the last 16 stage. Pune had initially taken a 2-goal lead but Alison Kharsyntiew’s side came back from the setback and scored three goals in the latter stage of the game and sealed a memorable win.

Quite expectedly, Lajong will be high on confidence after beating a side which had players like Jonatan Lucca and Marcelinho.

The Green and Maroons will start as favourites against the North Eastern side as they enjoy a better head-to-head record this season. They have already defeated Lajong once away and managed a draw at home in I-League this season.

Given the fact that Mohun Bagan’s arch-rivals East Bengal have already booked their place in the semis, Sankarlal Chakraborty’s men are expected to go all out and beat Lajong.

Neither Mohun Bagan nor Lajong have any injury concerns. Both the coaches are expected to field an unchanged starting XI keeping the winning combination intact.

Aser Dipanda will be Bagan’s main man up front. He has already scored a brace in the very first match and is among the top goal scorers in the cup competition. Lajong will depend on Abdoulaye Koffi and skipper Samuel Lalmuanpuia for goals.

Will Mohun Bagan edge past Lajong once again and make it to the semis or will Lajong cause an upset?