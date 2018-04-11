Possible position movements in Malaysia Super League matchday six

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

It has been a month since the Malaysia Super League took a break to give way to international matches and the FA Cup, and this weekend the Malaysian top tier will continue with matchday six.

Leaders JDT will host PKNS FC in third, Melaka United in fourth host fifth-placed Terengganu FC, seventh-placed Kedah host eight-placed Selangor, bottom-placed Negeri Sembilan host second-last Kelantan, PKNP FC host Perak, while Kuala Lumpur (KL) take on Pahang.

PKNS vs JDT in 2017. Photo from JDT

With four matches involving teams that are close to each other in the standings, the distance of possible climb or plunge in the standings is understandably massive in this round.

Only three sides have the top of the table within their grasp; JDT, Pahang and PKNS, although PKNS' chances are only in the mathematical sense, as the Southern Tigers' goal difference is far superior to theirs'.

Pahang and PKNS both share similar possibilities, in that they can either reach the top of the table or drop down to as low as the sixth place.

Melaka and Terengganu who will meet at the Hang Jebat Stadium also share similar possibilities; they can reach the second place at best, or plunge down to eighth place should things really go south for them.

Perak in sixth are the biggest possible movers this weekend; they could reach as high as second from the top to as low as second bottom; a staggering 10 places.

Teams from seventh to 10th; Kedah, Selangor, KL and PKNP, too face similar possibilities, as they are all on six points. They can reach between the fifth place and second from the bottom.

