News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Englishman's classy response to brutal DQ
Englishman's classy response to stripped gold

How the Aussies fared at Games, April 11

AAP /

How the Aussies fared on Wednesday, April 11:

Athletics - Track & Field (Carrara Stadium)

Women's long jump qualifying round group A: Naa Anang 5th - qualified

Women's long jump qualifying round group B: Brooke Stratton 1st, Lauren Wells 2nd - both qualified

Women's 200m semi-final 1: Maddie Coates 4th - did not qualify

Women's 200m semi-final 2: Riley Day 4th - did not qualify

Women's 200m semi-final 3: Larissa Pasternatsky 5th - did not qualify

Men's 200m semi-final 2: Alex Hartmann - did not qualify

Women's 3000m steeplechase final: Genevieve LaCaze 5th, Victoria Mitchell 9th

Women's javelin throw final: Kathryn Mitchell 1st, Kelsey-Lee Roberts 2nd

Men's high jump final: Brandon Starc 1st

Men's long jump final: Henry Frayne 2nd, Chris Mitrevski 6th, Fabrice Lapierre 12th

Men's F38 shot put final: Cameron Crombie 1st, Marty Jackson 2nd, Jayden Sawyer 4th

Women's T35 100m final: Isis Holt 1st, Brianna Coop 3rd, Carly Salmon 4th

Women's 400m final: Anneliese Rubie 7th

Badminton (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)

Men's singles round of 32: Anthony Joe v Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti (Pakistan) - won 2-0

Women's doubles round of 32: Australia (Renuga Veeran, Leanne Choo) v Singapore - lost 2-1

Women's singles round of 32: Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen v Zoe Morris (Falkland Islands) - won 2-0

Mixed doubles round of 32: Australia (Setyana Mapasa, Sawan Serasinghe) v Jamaica - won 2-0

Beach Volleyball (Coolangatta Beachfront)

Men's semi-final: Australia (Christopher McHugh, Damien Schumann) v England - won 2-0

Women's semi-final: Australia (Mariafe Artacho del Solar, Taliqua Clancy) v Vanuatu - won 2-1

Boxing (Oxenford Studios)

Women's 60kg quarter-final: Anja Stridsman v Sarita Devi (India) - won

Women's 69kg semi-final: Kaye Scott v Rosie Eccles (Wales) - lost

Men's 60kg quarter-final 3: Harry Garside v Nathaniel Collins (Scotland) - won

Men's 81kg quarter-final 2: Clay Waterman v Mbachi Kaonga (Zambia) - won

Diving (Gold Coast Optus Aquatic Centre)

Women's synchronised 3m springboard final: Esther Qin/Georgia Sheehan 1st, Anabelle Smith/Maddi Keeney 7th

Men's 1m springboard final: James Connor 2nd, Matthew Carter 8th, Kurtis Mathews 9th

Women's synchronised 10m platform final: Melissa Wu/Teju Williamson 4th, Annarose Keating/Brittany O'Brien 6th

Gymnastics - Rhythmic (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)

Team final: Australia (Enid Sung, Danielle Prince, Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva) 3rd

Qualification for individual all-around final on April 12: Enid Sung, Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva

Hockey (Gold Coast Hockey Centre)

Men's preliminary pool A: Australia v New Zealand - won 2-1

Lawn Bowls (Broadbeach Bowls Club)

Women's pairs section D, round 4, match 2: Australia (Karen Murphy, Kelsey Cottrell) v Papua New Guinea - won 29-7

Women's pairs section D, round 5, match 1: Australia (Karen Murphy, Kelsey Cottrell) v England - won 20-14

Women's triples section section A, round 5, match 1: Australia (Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Fiji - won 24-9

Women's triples quarter-final: Australia (Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Northern Ireland - won 30-5

Men's fours section B, round 3, match 1: Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff, Brett Wilkie) v India - lost 19-15

Men's fours section B, round 4, match 1: Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff, Brett Wilkie) v Norfolk Island - won 24-10

Open B6/B7/B8 triples semi-final A: Australia (Tony Bonnell, Ken Hanson, Josh Thornton) v South Africa - won 15-7

Mixed B2/B3 pairs gold medal match: Australia (Jake Fehlberg, Lynne Seymour, Bob Seymour, Grant Fehlberg) v South Africa - won 12-9

Netball (Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre)

Pool A preliminary: Australia v Jamaica - won 72-51

Shooting (Belmont Shooting Centre, Brisbane)

Men's 50m pistol final: Daniel Repacholi 1st, Bruce Quick - did not qualify

Men's double trap final: James Willett 6th

Open Queen's Prize individual finals day 1 of 3: Jim Bailey 1st, Ben Emms 5th

Women's double trap final: Emma Cox 2nd, Gaye Shale 7th

Squash (Oxenford Studios)

Women's doubles pool A: Australia (Sarah Cardwell, Christine Nunn) v New Zealand - lost 2-0

Women's doubles pool A: Australia (Sarah Cardwell, Christine Nunn) v Malaysia - lost 2-1

Women's doubles pool D: Australia (Rachael Grinham, Donna Urquhart) v Guyana - won 2-0

Men's doubles pool E: Australia (Zac Alexander, David Palmer) v Jamaica - won 2-0

Men's doubles pool A: Australia (Cameron Pilley, Ryan Cuskelly) v Trinidad & Tobago - won 2-0

Mixed doubles pool D: Australia (Donna Urquhart, Cameron Pilley) v Pakistan - won 2-0

Mixed doubles pool F: Australia (Rachael Grinham, Ryan Cuskelly) v Trinidad & Tobago - won 2-0

Table Tennis (Oxenford Studios)

Mixed doubles round of 64: Australia (David Powell, Miao Miao) v Uganda - won 3-0

Women's TT6-10 singles group 1, game 3: Melissa Tapper v Felicity Pickard (England) - won 3-0

Women's TT6-10 singles group 2 game 2: Andrea McDonnell v Stephanie Chan (Canada) - won 3-0

Men's TT6-10 singles group 2 game: Barak Mizrachi v Temitope Ogunsanya (Nigeria) - won 3-0

Men's doubles round of 32: Australia (David Powell, Kane Townsend) v Singapore - lost 3-0

Men's doubles round of 32: Australia (Xin Yan, Heming Hu) v Barbados- won 3-0

Mixed doubles round of 32: Australia (David Powell, Miao Miao) v Canada - lost 3-1

Mixed doubles round of 32: Australia (Xin Yan, Jian Fang Lay) v Ghana - won 3-0

Mixed doubles round of 32: Australia (Heming Hu, Melissa Tapper) v Vanuatu - won 3-0

Mixed doubles round of 32: Australia (Trent Carter, Tracy Feng) v Guyana - won 3-0

Women's singles round of 32: Melissa Tapper v Karen Lyne (Malaysia) - won 4-1

Women's singles round of 32: Tracy Feng v Chloe Thomas (Wales) - won 4-0

Women's singles round of 32: Jian Fang Lay v Priscilla Tommy (Vanuatu) - won 4-0

Men's singles round of 32: Xin Yan v Chee Feng Leong (Malaysia) - lost 4-1

Men's singles round of 32: Heming Hu v Bernard Sam (Ghana) - won 4-0

Men's singles round of 32: David Powell v Muhammad Ashraf Haiq. Muhamad Rizel (Malaysia) - lost 4-1

Back To Top