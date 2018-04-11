Roma are predicting a whole new wave of fans in nine months' time after their incredible Champions League upset of Barcelona sparked euphoric scenes in the Italian capital.

Roma predict baby boom after Champions League comeback

Eusebio Di Francesco's underdogs battled back from a 4-1 first-leg deficit to win 3-0 at Stadio Olimpico and advance to the semi-finals on away goals.

READ MORE: Liverpool’s win over City in pictures

READ MORE: Liverpool see off Man City to reach semi-finals

READ MORE: Pep sent off during bad night for Man City

READ MORE: 5 things we learned from the Etihad

READ MORE: Salah proud of Liverpool’s fighting spirit

The extraordinary comeback sent players and fans alike into delirium, leading the Giallorossi to post a cheeky update on Twitter about the passion of the celebrations.

It seems Rome may soon be home to a few more children named Kostas.