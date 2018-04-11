The New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox are making statements early in the season following Tuesday's wins.

Mets, Red Sox continue red-hot starts in MLB

For the red-hot Red Sox, their statement was a 14-1 drubbing of the New York Yankees in the first matchup with their arch-rivals in MLB.

For the other team in New York, it was an 8-6 win over the lowly Miami Marlins, but with the victory the Mets moved to 9-1 for the season – the best start in franchise history.

Both the Mets and the Red Sox boast 9-1 records and have achieved those marks with their pitching.

For Boston on Tuesday, it was all about Chris Sale who dominated the Yankees with eight strikeouts in six innings of one-run ball. Mookie Betts helped out, going four for four with a grand slam.

The Mets got two home runs from Asdrubal Cabrera and a serviceable start from Jacob deGrom who finished six innings while allowing four runs.

With how the Mets have played early in the season though, deGrom knows he has a little bit of leeway.

"I feel like we're in every ballgame," deGrom told reporters after the game. "Coming out of that inning they tie it up for me and we end up getting the win later on. Very impressive, fun to watch, fun to be a part of."

BAEZ SHINES IN CUBS LOSS

Chicago Cubs utility man Javier Baez went two for four with two home runs in an 8-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Phillies second baseman Scott Kingery hit Philadelphia's third grand slam in their last four games in a 6-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg tossed eight innings of three-hit, shut-out ball in a 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.

PEREZ COSTLY AGAINST ANGELS

Texas Rangers pitcher Martin Perez gave up nine hits and eight runs in just three innings of work in an 11-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

TRAVIS CHANNELS PILLAR

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis narrowly avoided a collision with Steve Pearce, but the pending contact did not distract him from a fabulous catch. It would have made team-mate Kevin Pillar proud.

The Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on a Curtis Granderson go-ahead home run in the ninth inning.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 Chicago White Sox



Pittsburgh Pirates 8-5 Chicago Cubs



Cleveland Indians 2-1 Detroit Tigers



Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 Cincinnati Reds



Washington Nationals 4-1 Atlanta Braves



Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 Baltimore Orioles



Boston Red Sox 14-1 New York Yankees



New York Mets 8-6 Miami Marlins



Minnesota Twins 4-1 Houston Astros



Los Angeles Angels 11-1 Texas Rangers



St Louis Cardinals 5-3 Milwaukee Brewers



Seattle Mariners 8-3 Kansas City Royals



Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 Oakland Athletics



San Diego Padres 5-2 Colorado Rockies



San Francisco Giants 5-4 Arizona Diamondbacks

MARINERS AT ROYALS

It is power lefty against power lefty as Mariners pitcher James Paxton (0-1, 7.45 ERA) faces off with Royals ace Danny Duffy (0-2, 7.45) in a matchup of pitchers trying to return to 2017 form.