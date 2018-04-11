GOLD COAST, Australia (Reuters) - Highlights on day seven of the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday (times GMT):

0800 SCOTLAND'S WALLACE ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT AGED 24

Scottish swimmer Daniel Wallace has announced his retirement at the age of 24, saying he had achieved everything he had wanted to in the sport.

Wallace won bronze medals in the 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle relay teams at this year's Games, adding to his World Championships relay gold in 2015, Olympic relay silver in 2016 and individual gold and silver medals at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

"It was amazing to win two medals at my last Games, my last competition ever," Wallace told BBC Scotland. "It was obviously a goal of mine to come away with a medal or two, so I'm really happy I've done that.

"I'd done everything I wanted to do within the sport so it was just about enjoying the last moments, the last Games, and the last chance to represent Scotland...," he added.

"Performance-wise I achieved way more than I ever wanted to do. I went from a boy to being a man, and hopefully did a lot of people proud."



0730 UGANDA THUMP SCOTLAND BUT FAIL TO MAKE SEMIS

The Ugandan women's netball team, who made their Games debut this year, outclassed Scotland 57-37 in the final Pool B match but failed to make it to the semi-finals.

Uganda needed to win by at least 40 points to make the most of New Zealand's defeat by England earlier on Wednesday and move into second position in the group, but the She Cranes failed to do so.

The Kiwis are now through to the semi-finals on goal percentage.



0620 MCMATH GOLD HELPS SCOTLAND BREAK RECORD MEDAL TALLY

Scotland shooter David McMath won the gold medal in the men's double trap to help the nation surpass their record tally of 29 medals at an overseas Commonwealth Games.

Isle of Man's Tim Kneale won his country's first medal at this year's Games by taking silver while Ankur Mittal continued India's medal rush at the shooting range by winning the bronze.



0600 KUMBLE PRAISES INDIAN ACHIEVEMENTS

Cricket great Anil Kumble praised Indian athletes at this year's Games, with shooter Shreyasi Singh winning the nation's 12th gold medal earlier on Wednesday.

"Extremely proud of all the Indian athletes at the Commonwealth Games! Shreyasi Singh adds another gold by winning the double trap women's finals. Congratulations! #GC2018," Kumble tweeted.



0520 SINGH WINS SHOOT-OFF TO GRAB GOLD

Indian Shreyasi Singh won a sudden death shoot-off against Australia's Emma Cox to win the gold medal in the women's double trap final, after the duo both finished with a score of 96 in four rounds.

Singh won with a score of 96+2 while Cox took the silver with a score of 96+1 and Scotland's Linda Pearson winning bronze on 87.



0450 GOLD MEDALIST QIN ON TECHNICAL ISSUES

Australian Esther Qin, who along with Georgia Sheehan won the gold medal in the women's three-meter springbroad synchronized diving event, says she was more affected by the outdoor pool than the numerous technical difficulties.

"For me I didn't think it (technical problems) was a big issue. That happens in different competitions as well but the outdoor pool affected me a lot, the wind and conditions. But you still have to keep going," Qin said.

The duo surpassed compatriots Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith in the final round after the latter team recorded a no-dive.



0230 RAI SUFFERS SHOCK EXIT, REPACHOLI CLINCHES PISTOL GOLD

Defending champion Jitu Rai of India suffered an early exit in the men's 50 meter pistol finals as Australian Daniel Repacholi set a new Games record to win the gold medal.

Bangladesh's Shakil Ahmed took the silver while Indian Om Mitharval finished third.



0210 INDIAN ACE MARY KOM EASES INTO FINAL

Indian boxer Mary Kom has cruised into the women's 48kg final after beating Sri Lanka's Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku by an unanimous points verdict in the semi-final.

The 35-year-old, who was a bronze medalist at the 2012 London Olympics, will face Wales' Kristina O'Hara for the gold medal.



0030 ENGLAND HUNGRY FOR MORE AFTER WIN OVER NEW ZEALAND

The England women's netball team beat New Zealand 54-45 in their final Pool B game to register their first Commonwealth Games win against the Silver Ferns.

England's Helen Housby said: "I don't care about humiliating whoever I play against. We don't care who we are up against, we are here for England," Housby told BBC Sport.

"I think that is the first time that New Zealand have lost two in the pool stages, but to be honest that is music to my ears.



0000 DAY SEVEN GETS UNDER WAY

Day seven of the Games kicks off on a sunny morning with badminton preliminaries, shooting, lawn bowls and table tennis.



(Compiled by Aditi Prakash and Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford/John O'Brien)