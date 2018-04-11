News

'Total Failure In Europe' - Spanish & Italian papers react to Barcelona's Champions League exit

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The dissection has already begun.

'Total Failure In Europe' - Spanish & Italian papers react to Barcelona's Champions League exit

'Total Failure In Europe' - Spanish & Italian papers react to Barcelona's Champions League exit

Barcelona travelled to the Italian capital on Tuesday evening clutching a three-goal advantage but will return to Catalunya empty-handed.

Lionel Messi and Co. were 4-1 winners in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Roma and looked comfortable in making their way to the final four.

However, a 3-0 victory for the Serie A side at Stadio Olimpico in the decisive leg sent Roma through in their place, with the result sparking jubilation in Italy but devastation in Spain.

But how did the national papers react to the results? Goal takes a look.


MARCA - TOTAL FAILURE IN EUROPE



Marca front page 11/04

SPORT - FAILURE WITHOUT EXCUSES



SPORT front page 11/04

AS - CULES BUMPED



AS frontpage 11/04

TUTTOSPORT - ROMA ECSTASY



Tuttosport cover 11/04

MUNDO DEPORTIVO - THE FALL OF ROMA



Mundo front cover 11/04

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT - Rome in the myth



corrieredellosport front page 11/04
