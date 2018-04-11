With a 2-1 Champions League win on Tuesday, Liverpool became the first team to beat a side managed by Pep Guardiola three times in a single season.

Liverpool make history with third win over Guardiola in 2017-18

The Reds won both legs of their quarter-final tie, defeating Manchester City 3-0 at Anfield last week before finishing the job at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Liverpool also defeated City 4-3 in Premier League action on January 14 – the first loss of the league campaign for Guardiola's side.

City did manage to defeat the Reds 5-0 back in September in the sides' first meeting of the 2017-18 season.

That win helped establish City's early dominance in the Premier League, with Guardiola's men now on the verge of clinching a league title with a month to spare.

City also claimed the Carabao Cup in February, and Guardiola will have to be content with a pair of trophies in 2017-18 after being eliminated from Europe on Tuesday and the FA Cup in February.

MORE:

Guardiola sent off at half-time as tempers boil over in Man City-Liverpool

| Liverpool break Man Utd's Champions League goals record

| Warriors Liverpool can win Champions League after overcoming City siege

| Man City can't only blame the referee for Liverpool exit as old failings outweigh offside controversy



The Spanish manager will hope to have better luck in Europe next season, as he's now failed to make the Champions League semi-finals in both of his campaigns with Man City after reaching the last four in each of his first seven seasons in the competition while managing Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

With his seventh win over the Spaniard, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has also now beaten Guardiola more times than any other manager.