Margaret River Pro surfing start delayed

Sally Fitzgibbons and John John Florence will have to wait at least two more days to begin their Margaret River Pro surfing titles defence.

The third stop on the World Surf League (WSL) championship tours for both men and women has been put on hold for Wednesday and Thursday due to onshore winds and weak swell.

WSL commissioner Kieren Perrow said a large swell was forecast for Friday and Saturday and competition is likely to start then.

When the men's event begins reigning world champion Florence will be pitted against Australian rookie Wade Carmichael and Australian wildcard Mikey Wright.

Wright famously got the better of Florence at the season-opening Gold Coast event.

In the women's event Fitzgibbons faces a tough first round heat against Brazil's Silvana Lima and Hawaii's Coco Ho.

Six-time world champion and current series leader Stephanie Gilmore will take on in-form Keely Andrew and WA Trials winner Mikaela Greene in an all-Australian heat.