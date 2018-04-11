Bernardo Silva asked the Champions League to introduce VAR next season as the star attacked bemoaned Manchester City's controversial offside call in their quarter-final loss to Liverpool.

Could you start using VAR? Bernardo Silva offers Champions League advice

City crashed out of the Champions League following Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at home to Premier League rivals Liverpool, who sealed a comprehensive 5-1 aggregate triumph.

The second leg was not without controversy, however, after City had a goal chalked off for offside approaching half-time, despite Liverpool's James Milner having touched the ball into Leroy Sane's path following Gabriel Jesus' second-minute opener.

City manager Pep Guardiola was sent to the stands for the second half after furiously confronting referee Mateu Lahoz at the interval and Silva – who hit the post in the opening 45 minutes – offered some Champions League advice post-match.

In a post on Instagram, Portugal international Silva wrote: "Thank you all for the support and amazing atmosphere tonight! We gave everything we could so no regrets.

"Next year we'll be back to try again! Congratulations to @liverpoolfc and good luck on the semi-finals. Now let's go win the premier league and end the season with a title @mancity.

"Ps: @championsleague could you guys start using the VAR next season? It might be useful."