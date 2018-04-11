News

NFL will reportedly no longer use color rush uniforms on Thursday Night Football

Sporting News
The NFL's color rush uniforms will no longer cause a headache for players and fans.

According to Bill Wanger, executive vice president of programming, research and content strategy for Fox Sports, the color rush uniforms are coming to an end on "Thursday Night Football."



Fox Sports acquired the rights to "Thursday Night Football" through 2022 for $3.3 billion in January and will avoid another red-green debacle like 2015's Bills-Jets game or the ketchup-mustard game between the Buccaneers and Rams.

Last season, some Washington players reportedly refused to wear their all-mustard-yellow color rush uniforms and, according to former Redskins tight end and current radio personality Chris Cooley, instead opted for a burgundy jersey with burgundy bottoms.

Wanger also said the NFL has made an adjustment to time-zone rules. Games now can feature teams beyond one time zone.



