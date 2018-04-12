2018 NBA playoffs: Odds to win championship, conference finals

The final NBA playoff spot will be decided on the final day of the regular season.
The Spurs, Thunder and Pelicans all clinched a Western Conference playoff spot Monday leaving Wednesday's matchup between the Nuggets and Timberwolves in Minnesota as a play-in game to reach the playoffs.
With two nights remaining in the regular season there are plenty of seeding scenarios still in play across the league.
Regardless of playoff seeding, oddsmakers believe the Cavaliers will once again win the Eastern Conference but the West could have a new champion.
Here are the complete odds.
Odds to win 2018 NBA championship
|Warriors +140
|Rockets +160
|Cavaliers +750
|Raptors +1200
|76ers +2500
|Thunder +5000
|Trail Blazers +5000
|Jazz +7500
|Celtics +8000
|Spurs +8000
|Wizards +15000
|Bucks +20000
|Pacers +25000
|Timberwolves +30000
|Pelicans +30000
|Heat +35000
|Nuggets +100000
Odds to win Eastern Conference
|Cavaliers -110
|Raptors +150
|76ers +500
|Celtics +2500
|Wizards +4000
|Bucks +6000
|Pacers +7500
|Heat +8000
Odds to win Western Conference
|Warriors -110
|Rockets -110
|Thunder +2800
|Trail Blazers +3000
|Jazz +4000
|Spurs +5500
|Pelicans +20000
|Timberwolves +40000
|Nuggets +50000
Odds via Sportsbook.ag
Note: Odds of +500 means a $100 wager would win $500 for a total return of $600.
This article will be updated at the completion of the regular season Wednesday.