Edmund, Ramos-Vinolas enjoy easy wins in Marrakech

Top seeds Albert Ramos Vinolas and Kyle Edmund both cruised through to the second round of the Grand Prix Hassan II on Tuesday.

Spaniard Ramos Vinolas showed few signs of rust in his first outing since suffering an early exit in Indian Wells in March, sweeping aside Moroccan qualifier Amine Ahouda 6-1 6-2.

"I'm happy with my match today," he told the ATP Tour's official website after winning in 68 minutes.

"I haven't played a tournament for a month and it feels great to be back. I'm looking forward to the clay court swing and playing a lot of tournaments."

Meanwhile, British number one Edmund recorded his first win since reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open back in January, albeit he barely broke a sweat in a shortened encounter with Jiri Vesely.

The second seed was 5-0 up in the first set when his Czech opponent was forced to withdraw due to illness.

Mischa Zverev, the eighth seed for the tournament in Marrakech, also had few problems in his opening outing, brushing aside Italian Paolo Lorenzi 6-3 6-4.

However, fellow seeds Robin Haase and Alexandr Dolgopolov both suffered early exits, losing to Mirza Basic and Andrea Arnaboldi respectively.

Pablo Andujar, who lifted the trophy in 2011 and 2012 when the event was staged in Casablanca, won 6-3 7-5 against Ilya Ivashka, while Guillermo Garcia Lopez - winner in 2014 - dispatched qualifier Calvin Hemery 6-2 6-2.