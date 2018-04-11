When is NBA Draft lottery? Best odds for No. 1 pick ahead of 2018 NBA Draft

NBA teams missing from this year's playoff bracket will shift attention to the 2018 NBA Draft with a talented class of young players ready to take the league by storm.

After losing to the Warriors on Sunday, the Suns have locked up the best odds for the top pick in the NBA Draft lottery. Where will the rest of the lottery teams land with only days left in the 2017-18 NBA regular season?

Below are key dates and odds you need to know before the lottery balls start bouncing.

When is the NBA Draft lottery?

The NBA Draft lottery will take place May 15 in Chicago. It will be the first time the NBA Draft lottery is held outside of New York or New Jersey. The NBA Draft Combine will also take place in Chicago from May 16-20.

The NBA Draft will return to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on June 21.

