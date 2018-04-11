Salah & Firmino make Champions League history for Liverpool with record goals

Mohamed Salah and Robert Firmino have entered the record books for Liverpool as the highest scorers in a single Champions League campaign.

The Egypt international was in sparkling form to help the Reds thrash Manchester City 3-0 in the quarter-final first leg last week.

And he was on target again on Tuesday as Jurgen Klopp's side hit back to level the second leg at 1-1 and all but secure their place in the semi-finals after being outplayed in the first half.

Salah's strike, moreover, was his eighth in this year's Champions League, a mark no Liverpool player had ever managed in the competition.

Five of the forward's goals came in the group stage, while he was also on target in a 5-0 last-16 victory over Porto as well as in both quarter-final legs.

Salah also hit in the qualifying phase against Hoffenheim, although that strike does not count towards his tally as only goals in the competition proper are taken into consideration.

Firmino also went into the game with seven strikes, and levelled Salah on the new record mark as he put Liverpool 2-1 up.



8 – Mohamed Salah has now scored more goals in a single Champions League/European Cup campaign for Liverpool (8) than any other player in the club’s history. Star. pic.twitter.com/jnUSc6TO8l

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 10 de abril de 2018





8 – Roberto Firmino has also netted eight goals in a single Champions League campaign for Liverpool – equalling Mohamed Salah's record. Competitive. https://t.co/v7XRd0wggi

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 10 de abril de 2018



Overall, Salah has an incredible 39 goals for the Reds this season, marking an outstanding debut campaign for the former Chelsea man.



50 – Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 50 goals in all competitions this season (39 goals, 11 assists), 11 more than any other Premier League player. Relentless. pic.twitter.com/gdrkWBHKnA

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 10 de abril de 2018



In total he has been involved in no less than a half century of goals for his club, a mark unmatched by anyone else in the English top flight.