Dodgers awarded 2020 All-Star Game, MLB announces

The 2020 All-Star Game is headed to Los Angeles, where the Dodgers will host the event for the first time since 1980, MLB announced Wednesday.



Dodgers reportedly set to host 2020 All-Star Game Dodger Stadium announced as host of the 2020 MLB @AllStarGame presented by @Mastercard. It will mark the 91st Midsummer Classic overall, the first to be hosted by the @Dodgers since 1980, and the second at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Os5veIAK9q

— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) April 11, 2018



The official announcement by commissioner Rob Manfred came a day after multiple reports surfaced in Southern California that the Dodgers had been awarded the game.

Since 1980, nine teams have hosted the game twice: the Angels (1989, 2010), Giants (1984, 2007), Padres (1992, 2016), Indians (1981, 1997), White Sox (1983, 2003), Twins (1985, 2014), Astros (1986, 2004), Reds (1988, 2015) and Pirates (1994, 2006).

This year’s All-Star Game will be played at Nationals Park, and the 2019 All-Star Game will be hosted by the Indians.