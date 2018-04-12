News

Dodgers awarded 2020 All-Star Game, MLB announces

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The 2020 All-Star Game is headed to Los Angeles, where the Dodgers will host the event for the first time since 1980, MLB announced Wednesday.



The official announcement by commissioner Rob Manfred came a day after multiple reports surfaced in Southern California that the Dodgers had been awarded the game.

Since 1980, nine teams have hosted the game twice: the Angels (1989, 2010), Giants (1984, 2007), Padres (1992, 2016), Indians (1981, 1997), White Sox (1983, 2003), Twins (1985, 2014), Astros (1986, 2004), Reds (1988, 2015) and Pirates (1994, 2006).

This year’s All-Star Game will be played at Nationals Park, and the 2019 All-Star Game will be hosted by the Indians.

