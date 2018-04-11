News

Jiggling Jenneke dances, fires into the finals

Lakers sign 10-year G League veteran Andre Ingram

Sporting News
Sporting News /

After 10 years in the NBA G League (formerly the D League), Andre Ingram finally got his big break.

Lakers sign 10-Year G League veteran Andre Ingram

The Los Angeles Lakers announced they've signed the 32-year-old for the rest of the season.



MORE: Villanova's Mikal Bridges entering 2018 NBA Draft



Ingram will play in the final two games of the Lakers’ season this week.

From NBA.com:



"The 6-foot-3, 184-pound shooting guard’s career has been about much more than just longevity.

With 713 career 3-pointers, he has shattered the previous record by 176 triples. His accuracy has been just as impressive volume, as his 46.1 career 3-point percentage is best all-time among players who have spent at least two full seasons in the G League.

The 32-year-old has also scored the fifth-most points in league history (3,901) and won the 3-Point Contest in 2010 and 2016."


