News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Jiggling Jenneke dances, then fires into the finals
Jiggling Jenneke dances, fires into the finals

FA overturns Elneny's Southampton red card

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Arsenal have been successful in their appeal to overturn the red card shown to Mohamed Elneny during Sunday's 3-2 Premier League win over Southampton.

FA overturns Elneny's Southampton red card

FA overturns Elneny's Southampton red card

The midfielder was dismissed by referee Andre Marriner for violent conduct after raising his hands to Saints full-back Cedric in stoppage time at Emirates Stadium.

Elneny, who signed a new long-term contract last month, was facing a three-match ban, which would have ruled him out of games against Newcastle United, West Ham and Manchester United.

But on Tuesday, the Football Association released a statement declaring that "an Independent Regulatory Commission accepted that he was wrongly dismissed for violent conduct".

In a fiery end to the game, Southampton's Jack Stephens was also sent off for tangling with Jack Wilshere.


MORE:
Nelson set to sign new contract at Arsenal after making Premier League breakthrough
| Simeone future call will force Chelsea, Arsenal & PSG to look elsewhere
| 'Ozil can get even better' - Arsenal star yet to peak, says fellow World Cup winner Mertesacker
| 'Even Ronaldo gets criticised' - Welbeck unfazed by doubters & competition at Arsenal

Arsenal next face CSKA Moscow on Thursday with a healthy 4-1 lead from the first leg, while Newcastle United lie in wait on Sunday.

Back To Top