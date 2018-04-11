The NFL Draft will soon be upon football fans everywhere, which means the 2018 schedule release is drawing even closer.

When will the 2018 NFL schedules come out?

The upcoming season's schedule is typically released within one week of the draft — much to the delight of sports network executives who probably find this portion of the NFL calendar year dreadfully boring.

In 2017, the NFL released the schedule on April 20 — one week before the draft. Following that model, the 2018 schedule should get released sometime around April 19 because the draft starts on April 26.

There are some things football fans already know about teams' schedules for next season. First off, every team will obviously play its conference rivals twice a year.

Secondly, the annual inter-conference battles between entire divisions have already been decided: AFC East vs. NFC North, AFC North vs. NFC South, AFC South vs. NFC East and AFC West vs. NFC West.

