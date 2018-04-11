News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Jiggling Jenneke dances, then fires into the finals
Jiggling Jenneke dances, fires into the finals

Roma vs Barcelona team news: Messi & Busquets start in second leg

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets both start for Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Roma.

Roma vs Barcelona team news: Messi & Busquets start in second leg

Roma vs Barcelona team news: Messi & Busquets start in second leg

The Blaugrana won the first leg 4-1 and will look to complete the job at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday.

Busquets returned from a broken toe in the first leg at Camp Nou, but re-aggravated the injury and was forced to miss Saturday's league match against Leganes.

Messi scored a hat-trick against Leganes, and there was speculation the Argentine star could start from the bench at Roma after only recently returning from a hamstring injury.

For Roma, Radja Nainggolan returns after missing the first leg through injury while Cengiz Under is only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta, Roberto; Messi, Suarez

Subs: Cillessen, D. Suarez, Dembele, Paulinho, Alcacer, Andre Gomes, Vermaelen


MORE:
The perfect match: The night Messi’s Barcelona conquered Manchester United & Rome
| Roma vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
| Ter Stegen lists De Gea & Ederson among the five best goalkeepers in the world
| 'He's a coward, a dog' - Raiola versus Guardiola is one of football's longest-running feuds

​Roma XI: Alisson; Fazio, Manolas, Jesus; Kolarov, Strootman, De Rossi, Nainggolan, Florenzi; Schick, Dzeko

Subs: Skorupski, Peres, Pellegrini, Gerson, Gonalons, Under, El Shaarawy

Back To Top