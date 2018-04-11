Manchester City vs Liverpool team news: Salah starts for crunch clash

Mohamed Salah has been named in Liverpool's starting XI to face Manchester City after brushing off a knock to feature in Tuesday's crunch Champions League clash.

As such, Jurgen Klopp has named almost exactly the same team that played in the first leg, with the exception of Gini Wijnaldum replacing the suspended Jordan Henderson.

For Pep Guardiola's part, the City boss has given Gabriel Jesus the nod up front ahead of Sergio Aguero, who settles for a spot on the bench.

Kyle Walker starts for the home side at the Etihad in what appears to be a three-man defence, with Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva making up a midfield three.

As for the forwards, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva have all been chosen to play alongside Jesus as Pep tries to overturn the 3-0 deficit from the first leg.

Liverpool starting XI: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Subs: Mignolet, Clyne, Moreno, Klavan, Solanke, Ings, Woodburn

Manchester City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva; Sane, Sterling, Bernardo, Jesus

Subs: Bravo, Aguero, Kompany, Foden, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Delph