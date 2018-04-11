Criticism of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is ‘sometimes a bit unfair’, according to striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsene Wenger criticism ‘a bit unfair’ - Aubameyang

The Emirates outfit have come under condemnation for their performances in recent years, with fans calling for the resignation of the French tactician.

After failing to qualify for the Uefa Champions League for the first time in his 22-year reign, the Gunners are on the verge of missing out again as they are currently 13 points adrift of the top four, with six English Premier League games left this season.

But with Wenger’s side posting improved results in recent weeks, the January signing hopes the fans, some of who have failed to attend home games this campaign, can revise their decision.

"It's a difficult question. Sometimes I think it's a bit unfair," Aubameyang told Sky Sports.

"We're playing better in these last games and I hope the people can see this."

Aubameyang’s arrival in the winter has seen Alexandre Lacazette’s chances in the first team reduced. But the former Borussia Dortmund would like to partner the France international whom he says complement his game.

"I hope we will have the opportunity to play together - it's something I said when I first arrived that I hoped to play with him.

"We have different styles, but I think they're styles that complement each other - he's a very good player and a very kind person.

"We were once rivals in our days in France, but we're now friends and I hope we can play well together and score lots of goals."

Aubameyang endured a topsy-turvy start has his Arsenal career but has since adapted to life in the English top-flight, scoring a total of six goals in seven games.

MORE:

Aubameyang talks up Tuchel: He’s a bit like Guardiola

| Video: Aubameyang and I are compatible at Arsenal - Lacazette

| My experience helped me settle quickly at Arsenal - Aubameyang

