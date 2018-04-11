News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Jiggling Jenneke dances, then fires into the finals
Jiggling Jenneke dances, fires into the finals

Texas A&M sophomore Robert Williams enters NBA Draft, hires agents

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Texas A&M sophomore Robert Williams will enter the 2018 NBA Draft, and he has already signed with agents, according to The Vertical.

Texas A&M sophomore Robert Williams enters NBA Draft, hires agents

Texas A&M sophomore Robert Williams enters NBA Draft, hires agents

Williams, a 6-10, 240-pound power forward, averaged 10.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game this season, helping the Aggies reach the Sweet 16.

A projected lottery pick, Williams is known as a better defender than offensive player at this stage in his career. His inconsistencies on both ends of the floor caused some problems for Texas A&M this season, but his talent bursts through the seams.

Proving his worth late in the season, Williams scored a combined 33 points in the Aggies' three NCAA Tournament games, and he also hauled in a combined 33 rebounds.

Back To Top