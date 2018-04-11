Washington's athletic department and Adidas have agreed to a 10-year deal valued at almost $12 million annually, making it one of the richest apparel deals in college athletics, The Seattle Times reported Tuesday.

Washington, Adidas agree to 10-year, almost $120M deal, report says

The deal, set to begin in the summer of 2019, apparently ends Washington's 20-year partnership with Nike that, according to the Times, paid about $3.5 million annually in product and cash over the past decade.

Adidas has been embroiled this year in an alleged pay-for-play basketball recruiting scandal, according to federal authorities.

But the new agreement with Huskies athletics — $5.275 million annually in cash, $5.58 million annually in product and $1.1 million annually for marketing, according to an unidentified source cited in the report — would be one of the 10 most valuable in college athletics. It is slightly more lucrative than the one Adidas made with Nebraska in 2017. That deal was for 11 years and $128 million.

Portland-based Adidas, because of its proximity to Seattle, also has agreed to do product testing on UW's campus.

Arizona State is the only other Pac-12 school affiliated with Adidas, which long has seen Beaverton, Ore.-based Nike dominate athletic-department deals in the West.

According to The Times, the deal "is significant on several fronts" for the university and for AD Jennifer Cohen, who since taking over in 2016 has made a priority of balancing the athletic department budget.