Club America vs. Toronto FC: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Toronto FC has one foot in the CONCACAF Champions League final, but there is still a major hurdle left for Greg Vanney's side to overcome.

After winning the first leg 3-1 in Toronto last week, the defending MLS Cup champions face Club America at the Azteca Stadium in Tuesday's semifinal second leg.

The Reds do have a two-goal advantage, but there's plenty left to be decided with America heading home to one of the region's most intimidating venues with an away goal from the first leg.

The winner will face either the New York Red Bulls or Chivas in the CCL final.

Game Club America vs. Toronto FC Date Tuesday, April 10 Time 10 p.m. ET Stream (U.S. only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream Univision Deportes fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be televised or streamed.

UK TV channel Online stream None None

Squads & Team News

Position America players Goalkeepers Jimenez, Leon, Marchesin, Pineda Defenders Aguilar, Aguilera, Alvarez, Cedillo, Orrantia, Valdez, Vargas Midfielders Arce, Corona, Cordova, Cruz, Da Silva, Ibarra, Rodríguez, Uribe, Zamora Forwards Diaz, Dominguez, Ibarguen, Lainez, Marin, Martin, Menez, Peralta

Jeremy Menez missed the first leg with a hamstring issue and will still be sidelined for the second leg. Attacking midfielder Cecilio Domínguez has been ruled out for 2-3 weeks with a hamstring injury picked up in Saturday's league game against Necaxa.

Potential America starting XI: Marchesin; Aguilar, Valdez, Aguilera, Vargas; Ibarra, Uribe, Rodriguez, Ibarguen; Peralta, Martin

Position Toronto FC players Goalkeepers Bono, Irwin, Patterson-Sewell Defenders Hagglund, Hasler, Mavinga, Moor, Morgan, Morrow, Van der Wiel, Zavaleta, Auro Midfielders Aketxe, Bradley, Chapman, Delgado, Fraser, Osorio, Vazquez Forwards Akinola, Altidore, Giovinco, Hamilton, Ricketts, Spencer

Nick Hagglund is out with a hamstring injury while Justin Morrow is questionable with a calf strain.

Potential Toronto starting XI: Bono; Van der Wiel, Moor, Mavinga, Auro; Delgado, Bradley, Osorio, Vazquez; Giovinco, Altidore.

Betting & Match Odds

Club America is favored to win the match with dabblebet pricing the Mexican side at 2/5. TFC is priced at 5/1 to get an away victory and the draw is available at 7/2.

Match Preview

Toronto FC appears to be Major League Soccer's best hope yet of finally winning the CONCACAF Champions League.

The defending MLS champions got past fellow MLS side Colorado in the CCL round of 16 before impressively dispatching Liga MX champion Tigres in the quarterfinal.

Now Greg Vanney's men are 90 minutes from the final after taking care of Club America 3-1 in the semifinal first leg.

Reaching the final, though, is no foregone conclusion.

TFC has never played at the Estadio Azteca and the team's first trip will present no shortage of challenges.

Major League Soccer did give TFC a break last weekend, ensuring Vanney's side had a full week off between the first and second legs.

Club America had no such luxury and it ended up costing the Aguilas. Key midfielder Cecilio Domínguez will miss the second leg after suffering a hamstring injury in Saturday's league match against Necaxa.

Dominguez's absence, along with that of Jeremy Menez, will be tough to overcome but America will hope a boisterous crowd at the Azteca will help propel them to a famous comeback.