Notre Dame gives coach Mike Brey three-year extension

Mike Brey received a three-year contract extension to remain the head coach of Notre Dame's basketball team through the 2024-25 season.

Brey, the all-time winningest coach in Notre Dame men’s basketball history, has helped the Fighting Irish win 20 games in a season 11 times, win nine NCAA tournament games, claim the 2015 ACC Championship and make runs to the NCAA Elite Eight in 2015 and 2016.



“My goal has always been to be good enough to retire as the head coach at Notre Dame,” Brey said. “It sure looks like I might be able to pull that off with this extension. I am truly honored and humbled to be the head coach at the University of Notre Dame. I want to sincerely thank Notre Dame president John Jenkins and Jack Swarbrick for their steadfast support and commitment to our program.

“I’m proud of what our program has achieved in the past 18 years and I could not be more excited about what the future holds.”

Since joining the ACC, the Irish have won 118 overall games, 51 ACC games and eight ACC tournament contests — placing Notre Dame in the top four of the conference in all three statistical categories.