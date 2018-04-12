The Masters is in the books and were on to the traditional post-Augusta trip to Hilton Head for the RBC Heritage played at Harbour Town Golf Links. While there aren’t many elite players electing to play the week after the Masters, the potential daily fantasy golf picks aren't that bad with Dustin Johnson clearly being the class of the field. Harbour Town is a short knockers paradise, as accuracy off the tee is by far the most crucial aspect of the course. The fairways are tree lined and there are a fair amount of hazards just off the fairway which lead to virtually automatic bogies for players who get loose with their tee shots. This leads to the vast majority of players electing to hit less than driver off the tee to ensure that they keep it in the fairway.

RBC Heritage picks, sleepers for daily fantasy golf contests

While clubbing down off the tee will lead to more fairways hit, it will leave plenty of long approaches into Harbour Towns greens, which are some of the smallest on tour. At just over 7,100 yards, the course will force players to hit mid and long irons into the majority of Par 4s, so approaches over 175 yards will be a key range to look at when evaluating players this week. As I mentioned, the greens this week are tiny, which will inevitably lead to more missed greens for the field. This puts an emphasis on short game, so weighting scrambling and strokes gained around the green makes a ton of sense this week.

This is a Pete Dye designed course, so it won’t hurt to focus on players would tend to preform well on Pete Dye tracks. Some courses that I’m going to be looking for cross over course history will be TPC Sawgrass, Colonial CC, Sea Island, and TPC Louisiana.

Key Stats:

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Approach Bogey Avoidance

Par 4 Scoring

RBC Heritage picks (Daily Fantasy Golf)

Top-Tier Targets

Matt Kuchar - $10,800

At the top, Dustin Johnson is obviously the class of the field. However, simply due to how the course sets up, I’d rather spread out my exposure to a few of these shorter-/accuracy-based players and pray that DJ doesn’t come out and lap the field. Kuchar has an excellent history at Harbour Town and is an ideal fit for this event. Kuch is going to keep in the fairway off the tee and look to play his solid long iron game all day long. He has three straight finishes of T-11 or better which followed up a win at this event in 2014, making him one of the top cash game plays on the board.

Webb Simpson - $9,400

Simpson is another guy who is an ideal course fit for Harbour Town with his mix of accuracy off the tee and excellent long iron play. Webb has one of the best short games on tour if his irons are slightly off, and he has really turned around his putting over the past six months and has actually been one of the better putters on Tour this season. There’s a lot of good plays in this price range, so it’s hard to see his ownership getting very high.

Others to Consider: Brian Harman

Mid-Tier Targets



Tyrell Hatton - $8,800

In tournaments I love going with Hatton if you want a pivot off of some of the more popular plays in this high $8,000 range. Hatton is a guy to target at any course that requires accuracy off the tee and a good short game, both of which Harbour Town puts a premium on. He has had success on similarly tight course setups, such the Honda Classic, Italian Open, and WGC-Mexico. He also tends to putt his best on Bermuda grass.

Kevin Kisner - $8,700

Kisner is in play anytime he gets on a Pete Dye course, and he is one of the top overall players this week at $8,700. Kisner has an excellent history at this event and Pete Dye courses in general, with his last win coming last year at Colonial. The accuracy off the tee and long iron combination is ideal for Kiz, and his solid short game will also be highlighted on this layout. He is a great option to pair with a high-priced guy like Dustin Johnson or be an anchor in a more balanced lineup build.

Si Woo Kim - $7,400

Kim is one of the most volatile players in fantasy golf, but I’m all for firing him up on a Pete Dye track. He dominated The Players Championship last year and played his best golf of the season thus far at the WGC-Matchplay, which was also played on a Pete Dye course. Kim plays his best when he is forced to take the driver out of his hands, and that is exactly what Harbour Town will force him to do. He’s obviously far too risky for cash games, but his win equity alone makes him a great GPP option.

Others to Consider: Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson, William McGirt

Value Targets

Austin Cook - $7,200

Cook had his breakout win at Sea Island earlier this year at the RSM Classic, which is a similar accuracy-based, coastal course like Harbour Town. Cook played awful in his first Masters appearance last week, but I’m not going to hold that against him this week at Heritage. Cook is a more talented golfer than his $7,200 price tag, so he’s worth a hard look as a value play in both cash games and tournaments.

Brian Gay - $7,100



Gay fits the exact type of player profile that I’m looking for this week. He’s going to keep it in play and he putt the lights out on bermuda grass. Gay posted a T-6 here last year and won the event back in 2009, so there is loads of upside for him at this price. Given his course history I would be comfortable playing him in a cash game if you wanted to go with Dustin Johnson or Paul Casey at the top.



Punts Plays to Consider: Chris Kirk, Ross Fisher, Lucas Glover