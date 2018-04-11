The Predators showed no signs of a Stanley Cup hangover in 2017-18. If anything, their loss to the Penguins in last spring’s Final served as fuel en route to their first Presidents' Trophy, which they clinched with a thrilling 4-3 victory Thursday in Washington.

NHL playoffs 2018: Four reasons the Predators are better equipped to win the Stanley Cup

It’s difficult to contend two years in a row, and, as Nashville learned through first-hand experience, a lengthy playoff run requires consistent excellence that few teams are capable of producing. It requires a lot of luck, too, as no matter how much talent a club has, it is always at the mercy of bounces and injuries.

Indeed, returning to the Final, and bringing a championship parade to Broadway, will be an uphill battle. But it’s a goal the Predators are built to reach following the best regular season in franchise history.

Here are four reasons, in no particular order, why Nashville is better-equipped to hoist the Cup than they were in 2016-17.

Pekka Rinne’s brilliance

Remember 2015-16, when Pekka Rinne’s save percentage fell to .908? People were beginning to wonder if the Finnish star was beginning to fade, and given his age (33) in addition to how heavily Nashville rode him over the years, those concerns were valid.

But his brief decline was not a harbinger of what was to come.

After a rebound campaign in 2016-17, Rinne, now 35, has been nothing short of stellar this year. He and Lightning backstop Andrei Vasilevskiy have been top candidates for the Vezina Trophy, and while Vasilevskiy petered out a bit in April, Rinne remained steady as Nashville locked in its first division championship and home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. That consistency has been key, as he allowed more than three goals against in consecutive appearances just once all season.

Overall, Rinne led the NHL in Goals Saved Above Average (GSAA) with a 27.49 mark. He finished second in save percentage and goals-against average. Moreover, among netminders who appeared in 40-plus games, he was second in save percentage and third in high-danger save percentage.

Elite goaltending is key to any successful playoff run, and no one is currently performing better between the pipes than Rinne.

The Tolvanen Factor

When considering how the Predators roster was put together, it’s hard not to marvel at gems David Poile and his team have mined from the NHL Draft. Nashville’s latest prospect to make waves, Eeli Tolvanen, could be a wild card throughout Nashville’s postseason run.

An electric winger with superstar potential, Tolvanen lit up the KHL this year, scoring 19 goals to go along with 17 assists in 49 regular-season games for Jokerit — earning a first-team All-Star nod in the process. He also impressed during the Olympics in South Korea by notching nine points (three goals, six assists) in five appearances for Finland.

Tolvanen only joined the Preds at the end of last month. In a trio of contests, he failed to earn a single point, and didn’t register a shot on goal until the regular-season finale. That’s not reason to be worried, though, as it’d be unfair to expect an 18-year-old to amaze off the bat. Likewise, it’d be unfair to expect Tolvanen to quickly morph into a world-beater over the next month or two.

But, as long as he shows he’s physically capable of handling NHL competition, it’d be reasonable to expect him to produce a big play from time to time. Tolvanen’s wicked release, smooth skating and knack for finding open space on the ice could lead to some game-changing moments. If he’s able to make those happen, even if he’s not able to get on the score sheet on a regular basis, he can alter the course of Nashville’s playoff run.

Veteran forward depth

Like their penchant for developing homegrown talent through the draft, the Preds have also garnered a reputation for making smart, often headline-grabbing trades. The P.K. Subban for Shea Weber swap is evidence of that, and while Seth Jones has turned into a more valuable player than Ryan Johansen, the latter’s presence in Nashville’s top-six has been crucial.

This year, after losing James Neal to Las Vegas in the expansion draft, the Preds bolstered their forward corps by signing Nick Bonino and completing a three-team deal that landed them Kyle Turris, who promptly agreed to a six-year extension. Bonino has proven to be a solid third-line pivot; Turris hasn't disappointed up the middle, either, registering 42 points (13 goals, 29 assists) in 65 games since the trade.

Nashville also acquired Ryan Hartman (along with a 2018 fifth-round pick) from the Blackhawks in a deal just prior to the trade deadline. Chicago got the better end of that deal, given that Nashville had to part with a first- and fourth-rounder this year and talented prospect Victor Edjsell. Poile likely understood this as he pulled the trigger, but the short-term benefits of adding Hartman — who has scored at a nearly 36-point pace since arriving in the Music City and does a lot of little things right — outweighed the potential long-term cost.

Mike Fisher’s return from retirement bears mentioning, too, as Nashville has more reliable centers than it can dress. And if Calle Jarnkrok (upper-body injury) gets back into the lineup and returns to form, the Preds could be as well-rounded up front than ever.

All this depth will give Laviolette some difficult decisions to make. Who should be healthy scratches? Who should be relegated to smaller roles? Who should be pushed up the depth chart?

It’s a good problem to have, and while those choices may be hard to make at present, a few injuries could simplify matters. The Preds remember how Kevin Fiala’s broken leg and Johansen’s frightening thigh ailment changed the dynamics of their forward corps as they moved within reach of a Cup title. If Nashville once again has to endure some big absences, their improved depth will become even more important.

P.K. Subban’s dominant play

Rinne is not the only Pred who has been considered for an individual award this year. While there is a bevy of worthwhile candidates for the Norris Trophy, Subban’s play at both ends of the ice kept him in the conversation.

Most obvious are his offensive contributions: Subban’s 16 goals are a career best, and his 44 primary points (goals and primary assists) were tops among blueliners in 2017-18. Those totals are even more impressive when we consider the ex-Hab’s role. Having earned Laviolette’s trust, the 28-year-old has been shouldering a lot of responsibilities in his own zone, often facing off against top opponents and starting a high rate of even-strength shifts in Nashville’s end of the rink.

His defensive prowess is nothing new, however. Subban’s pizzazz and offensive instincts may define him in the eyes of casual observers, but he’s been effective across 200 feet of ice for a long time — even when his risk-taking has led to some costly mistakes. This was evident during last year’s playoff run as he, along with Mattias Ekholm and Rinne, shut down some of the sport’s most dangerous forwards, holding Jonathan Toews, Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan Getzlaf to a combined three goals in 16 matchups.

Since exchanging the bleu, blanc and rouge for gold, Subban has only improved. As someone who thrives under pressure, he should continue neutralizing elite opponents while making significant contributions to the Preds’ offensive attack.