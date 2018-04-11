Commonwealth Games 2018: Time trial double for Australia, gold for Semenya

Cameron Meyer and Katrin Garfoot pulled off a time-trial double for Australia and Caster Semenya took gold on the track at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

Australia are way out in front at the top of the medals table on the Gold Coast and took their tally of golds to 50 on day six.

The hosts had more success in the pool as well as on the bike, while Semenya is halfway to a double on the track after winning the 1500 metres final in a record time and it was a memorable day for Jamaica at Carrara Stadium.

There was also joy for Botswana as Isaac Makwala and Baboloki Thebe took gold and silver respectively in the 400m final.

MEYER MAKES AMENDS, KATRIN PUTS HER FOOT DOWN

Meyer missed out on a medal on the track, but made up for that disappointment on the road.

The 30-year-old won three Commonwealth golds in Delhi eight years ago and took the top step on the podium again after finishing the 38.5km Currumbin circuit in 48 minutes, 13.04 seconds. England's Harry Tanfield took silver ahead of Hamish Bond, the dual Olympic rowing gold medallist from New Zealand.

Germany-born Garfoot dominated the women's race, crossing the line in 35:08.09 - almost a minute quicker than New Zealand's defending champion Linda Villumsen.

Melissa Lowther's quest for a medal was over before it started after Team England failed to tick a box to enter her in an embarrassing administration error.

SEMENYA SMASHES LONG-STANDING RECORD, JOY FOR JAMAICA

South Africa celebrated a one-two in the men's 100m final on Monday and it was the turn of Semenya to put on a show the following night.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist broke the national and Games records, clocking 4:00.71, and will take some stopping when she returns to the track for the 800m.

Semenya smashed Zola Budd's South Africa record which was set 34 years ago, taking gold ahead of Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech and Welsh runner Melissa Courtney.

Yohan Blake could only take bronze on Monday, but Kimberly Williams and Ronald Levy flew the flag for Jamaica by winning the triple jump and 110m hurdles finals.

HOSTS' GOLD RUSH CONTINUES IN THE POOL

Australia's swimmers have had plenty to shout about and they flourished again on the final day of action in the Optus Aquatic Centre.

Bronte Campbell, selected ahead of her sister Cate, chased down Canada's Taylor Ruck on the final leg to secure 4x100m melay relay gold after winning the 100m freestyle title on Monday.

Australia's men also did the business in the final event, taking the 4x100m medal relay honours ahead of England.

Mitch Larkin, Emily Seebohm, Ariarne Titmus and Jack McLoughlin were the other swimming gold medallists for the hosts.

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED FOR MAKWALA

Makwala arrived in Queensland on a mission to win his first major championship title and he delivered with a run of 44.35secs in the 400m final.

"I came here ready for this and everything has been going well since the IAAF World Championships," said Makwala, whose team-mate Thebe pipped Jamaica's Javon Francis for silver.

"My aim is to become the best, to move up, and be number one."