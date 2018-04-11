Richie Incognito said he's done with football.

Richie Incognito 'done' with football: 'The stress is killing me'

The Bills guard told Buffalo News writer Vic Carucci that he is retiring from the sport because the stress is "killing him."

"I'm done. That's it. It's been a long career. Went to the doctor. My liver and kidneys are shutting down. The stress is killing me. It's just about doing what's right. I just want to be in the Hall of Fame," Incognito said.

Incognito, 34, retweeted Carucci after the news broke and dropped his own tweet saying he was leaving football behind.

However, Incognito told Sports Illustrated that he would come back for one more season "at the right price."

Incognito admitted he was very unhappy when the Bills restructured his contract, but that was separate from his decision to retire.

MORE:

Richie Incognito fires his agent on Twitter



"It pisses me the f off," Incognito said. "The contract and all that pissed me the f off and all that, but (retiring) has nothing to do with that."

Incognito said he's talking to the Bills about his decision and that he has until Sunday to change his mind about leaving the NFL.