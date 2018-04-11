Jim Larranaga is staying in South Beach a little longer.

Jim Larranaga, Miami agree to two-year contract extension

The Miami Hurricanes coach, 68, extended his contract with the school Tuesday for two more years, which would keep him in Miami through at least the 2023-24 season.



In seven seasons at Miami, Larranaga owns a 161-79 record, including a 75-49 mark in ACC play. He has led Miami to six postseason berths, including four NCAA Tournament bids, but has he has never led them past the Sweet 16.

"We are excited about the direction in which our program is headed," Larranaga said. "This contract extension is a strong indication that we have the support of the university to continue the winning tradition and culture we have built.

"I am grateful for this commitment and especially want to thank our president, Julio Frenk, our athletics director, Blake James, and our university administration for the confidence they have shown in me and our coaching staff. Liz and I, and my staff, love Miami and look forward to many years ahead."

Larranaga, a 34-year coaching veteran, has compiled a 631-413 career record and owns the 12th-most wins among active Division I head coaches.

