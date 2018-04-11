News

Kentucky nabs commitment from five-star PG Ashton Hagans

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Kentucky got on the board with its first five-star recruit in the class of 2019 on Tuesday, when point guard Ashton Hagans chose the Wildcats.



The 6-4 point guard chose Kentucky over a number of schools, including Auburn. He is ranked the No. 8 prospect overall in the 2019 class, via 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Hagans previously committed to Georgia but backed out after Mark Fox was fired following the season. Still listed in the class of 2019, Hagans is a candidate to reclassify into the class of 2018, making him eligible to play for Kentucky next season.



Should Hagans reclassify, he would become Kentucky's fifth top-50 recruit signed for next season, joining E.J. Montgomery, Keldon Johnson, Immanuel Quickley and Tyler Herro.

