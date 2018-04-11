With the Masters done and dusted, crowning Patrick Reed as Masters champion for his first major title, all eyes are now turn to the season's second major.

U.S. Open 2018: Updated odds to win at Shinnecock Hills

Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook early betting odds (via golfchannel.com) for the U.S. Open from June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills favor three golfers, all with previous U.S. Open wins, and all three having finished in the top 10 at the Masters.

Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson opened as 10/1 to win in June. Reed, meanwhile, opened at 30/1. Tiger Woods, who bettors an odds-on favorite to win by the time he teed off at Augusta National, showed enough to Westgate's SuperBook that it made him 25/1 to win the 2018 U.S. Open.

Spieth and Johnson traded U.S. Open wins in 2015 and '16, with Johnson also finishing runner up to Spieth in 2015 at Chambers Bay when he three-putted the final hole to lose by one stroke.

McIlroy had a chance to earn his career Grand Slam last week at Augusta National, but a final round 2-over 74 dropped him down to a tie for fifth. He has not won a major since 2014.

Golfer Odds Jordan Spieth 10/1 Dustin Johnson 10/1 Rory McIlroy 10/1 Justin Thomas 12/1 Notable updated odds to win the 2018 U.S. Open: Jason Day 14/1 Rickie Fowler 16/1 Jon Rahm 16/1 Justin Rose 20/1 Tiger Woods 25/1 Hideki Matsuyama 25/1 Patrick Reed 30/1 Sergio Garcia 30/1 Henrik Stenson 30/1 Phil Mickelson 30/1 Brooks Koepka 40/1 Paul Casey 40/1 Tommy Fleetwood 40/1 Adam Scott 40/1 Bubba Watson 50/1 Marc Leishman 50/1 Matt Kuchar 50/1 Branden Grace 50/1

Odds are updated as of Monday, April 9.