Weir heading to Worcester Warriors for next season

Worcester Warriors have announced the signing of Scotland fly-half Duncan Weir on a one-year deal.

Weir - who has won 27 caps for his country since making his international debut against France in 2012 - will leave Edinburgh at the end of the season to move to Sixways.

Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons revealed his delight after adding further depth at a key position, with Worcester's latest addition taking the total number of new faces to 10.

"We are delighted that Duncan has signed for the club as he is a top-class player who possesses experience at the highest level in the game," Solomons said.

"He will provide us with another outstanding option at fly-half as we continue to build an exciting squad ahead of the 2018-19 season and we look forward to welcoming him to the club."

Weir previously played for Glasgow Warriors before moving to Edinburgh in 2016.

"I am extremely excited to be moving to Sixways this summer to be part of a very talented squad," he told the club's official website.

"Warriors have shown this season that they can beat any team on their day and I am looking forward to working hard to help the club have a successful 2018/19 campaign."