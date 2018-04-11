The 50th RBC Heritage immediately follows the 2018 Masters Tournament, taking place from April 12-15 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.

PGA Tour leaderboard: Live scores from RBC Heritage

While there will be no Tiger Woods this weekend, the RBC Heritage boasts a strong field, featuring defending champion Wesley Bryan along with three of the top 10 golfers in the FedExCup standings, including Dustin Johnson.

MORE: Watch the RBC Heritage on fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Follow the entire field below with our live RBC Heritage leaderboard, featuring updated scores and tee times throughout the tournament.

PGA Tour leaderboard: RBC Heritage

Click here if you don't see Sporting News' live leaderboard of the RBC Heritage.