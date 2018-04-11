The Cubs placed first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday — retroactive to April 6 — with lower back tightness.



Cubs place 1B Anthony Rizzo on 10-day DL #Cubs have placed 1B Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day DL (retroactive to April 6) with lower back tightness and selected the contract of IF/OF Efren Navarro from @IowaCubs. pic.twitter.com/YlDqgnDwNv

— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 10, 2018



The Cubs (5-4) won three out of four in their last series against the Brewers. They begin their home opener Tuesday against the Pirates after Monday's game was postponed due to snow.

MORE:

Snow postpones Cubs home opener against Pirates



Rizzo has played six games this year, collecting three hits in 28 at bats (.107 batting average). He has one home run and has drawn one walk to seven strikeouts.

Rizzo will be eligible to return Monday, April 16 against the Cardinals.