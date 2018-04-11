News

Cubs place 1B Anthony Rizzo on 10-day DL

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Cubs placed first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday — retroactive to April 6 — with lower back tightness.



The Cubs (5-4) won three out of four in their last series against the Brewers. They begin their home opener Tuesday against the Pirates after Monday's game was postponed due to snow.


Rizzo has played six games this year, collecting three hits in 28 at bats (.107 batting average). He has one home run and has drawn one walk to seven strikeouts.

Rizzo will be eligible to return Monday, April 16 against the Cardinals.

