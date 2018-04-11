Everton boss Sam Allardyce compares Idrissa Gueye to N’Golo Kante

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has compared Idrissa Gueye to Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante following his outstanding display in their 0-0 draw with rivals Liverpool on Saturday.

The former Aston Villa player who recently overcame a hamstring injury was introduced in the second half and immediately hit the ground running.

And the former England manager is delighted with the 28-year-old midfielder for his consistent top-notch performances for the team.

“Idrissa is important without the ball in the way he screens the back four,” Allardyce told the club website.

“He has this N’Golo Kante-like style and we have heard the praise about Kante and what he did for Leicester City [when Leicester improbably won the title in 2015/16]. So I think Gana is that type of player for us.

“And his capabilities in possession are very good, he rarely gives the ball away and that is what we need. He gives us a real consistency.”

Gueye has featured in 28 English Premier League games for Everton this season, helping them keep six clean sheets and capping it with a goal.

The midfielder will be looking to get back into the starting lineup when the Toffees face Swansea City in their next league game at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.