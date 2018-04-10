Cricket: Morne Morkel joins Surrey on two-year Kolpak deal

Morne Morkel has signed a two-year Kolpak deal with Surrey after ending his South Africa career.

Morkel joins Surrey on two-year Kolpak deal

Morkel called time on his illustrious Proteas playing days after a 3-1 Test series victory over Australia last month.

The 33-year-old quick was reported to be set for a move to England and on Tuesday Surrey confirmed he will be play for the county in all forms of the game until the end of the 2019 county season.

Morkel said: "It is a real honour that Surrey have asked me to join their club after my retirement from international cricket.

"I've got fond memories of playing at the Oval and am looking forward to settling into London with my family for the summer, making new friendships with team-mates and hopefully great memories on and off the field."

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart said: "Following his retirement from international cricket I am very pleased that Morne has signed for Surrey for at least the next two years.

"He has had an outstanding career with South Africa and is a player that will add enormous strength and experience to our squad. His appetite to continue playing and most importantly performing was very evident from our very first conversation.

"He sets exceedingly high standards for himself and for our young bowlers to have the opportunity to train and play alongside Morne can only help to develop their own games. We look forward to welcoming Morne and his family to the Oval for the start of the season."

Morkel is fifth on the all-time list of South Africa Test wicket-takers with 309 scalps. The paceman also took 188 one-day international wickets and 47 in the shortest form.