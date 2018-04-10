Reiss Nelson has revealed that he is close to committing his future to Arsenal by signing a new contract.

Nelson set to sign new contract at Arsenal after making Premier League breakthrough

The 18-year-old midfielder is considered to be a hot prospect, with his emergence at Emirates Stadium sparking great excitement.

He has enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2017-18, with his 15th senior outing of the campaign seeing him make a first Premier League start in a 3-2 victory over Southampton.

Nelson is now ready to pen fresh terms and extended an agreement which is already due to run until 2019.

A man who made the 2018 Goal NxGn list told reporters in the wake of his showing against the Saints: “It is a big achievement to sign for a big club like Arsenal so I'm just delighted with the contract and hopeful that I can sign it soon.”

Arsenal have invested heavily in creative and attacking talent in recent years, but Arsene Wenger has continued to give youth a chance and Nelson is hoping to be given further opportunities to chase down his first-team dreams.

He added: “The boss is the man in charge and I have just got to do what he says.

“If I keep training hard, and if I get the opportunity to play, I will play well and we will take it from there.

“He [Wenger] is one of the biggest influences for me - he keeps pushing the youngsters – me, Eddie [Nketiah] and Joe [Willock] – I think he has got a bright future planned for us.

“I think a first-team start in the Premier League at a high level like this is a step forward. The Premier League is so much faster. You have to play everything a bit quicker, one and two-touch. We had to do that and I enjoyed that.

MORE:

Wenger: Arsenal don't need to sign another striker

| Simeone future call will force Chelsea, Arsenal & PSG to look elsewhere

| 'Ozil can get even better' - Arsenal star yet to peak, says fellow World Cup winner Mertesacker

| 'Even Ronaldo gets criticised' - Welbeck unfazed by doubters & competition at Arsenal



“A Premier League start was on the cards but I think I need to score, that is the only one I haven't achieved so fingers crossed I can get a cheeky goal before the end of the season.”

Nelson could get another outing for Arsenal on Thursday when they take in the second leg of a Europa League quarter-final clash with CSKA Moscow which sees them boasting a commanding 4-1 lead.