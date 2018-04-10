India’s Aizawl FC host Bangladeshi club Abahani Limited Dhaka in an AFC Cup 2018 Group E clash on Wednesday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

AFC Cup 2018: Aizawl FC, Abahani Dhaka fight to keep qualification hopes alive

Both Aizawl and Abahani have started poorly in the AFC Cup losing their opening matches. Santosh Kashyap’s side lost both their matches by a 1-3 scoreline. The Bangladeshi club, on the other hand, lost 0-1 in both their games.

It is a must-win game for both the clubs as another defeat to either side will virtually end their campaign in the ongoing AFC Cup.

In their last AFC Cup tie against fellow Indian side Bengaluru FC, Aizawl were off to a flying start as they took an early goal through Albert Zohmingmawia’s strike. But they gave away two penalties to Bengaluru which sealed the game in the Indian Super League (ISL) side’s favour.

Fatigue will be a huge issue for the north-eastern club as they will be playing their third match in seven days. They played against Bengaluru last Thursday, then travelled to Bhubaneswar to play their Super Cup quarterfinal match against East Bengal and now they again return to Guwahati to play against Abahani Dhaka.

The former I-League champions showed great resilience against a much stronger East Bengal side in their last match. East Bengal needed a 95th-minute penalty to seal the match in their favour.

Andrei Ionescu and Leonce will play a vital role in Aizawl’s attacking force. In Kashyap’s 3-5-2 formation, Ionescu is the most important player who creates chances for the strikers.

Masih Saighani, who used to play as a central defender under Paulo Meneses, is now playing a defensive midfield role alongside Alfred Jaryan. The central midfield duo provides the much-needed protection to the back three and also covers a lot of ground in midfield.

Good news for Abahani is that attacker Sunday Chizoba will be back in action against Aizawl. The Nigerian was shown a red card in the very first match of the group stage against New Radiant and he missed out on playing against Bengaluru. Chizoba’s presence will definitely strengthen the Bangladeshi side.

Kick-off is at 18:30 IST.

Aizawl FC possible XI (3-5-2): Avilash Paul; Lalrosanga, Lalchhuanmawma Varte, Hmingthanmawia; Laldinliana, Khawlhring, Masih Saighani, Alfred Jaryan, Andrei Ionescu; Leonce Dodoz, Albert Zohmingmawia.

Abahani Dhaka possible XI (4-2-3-1): Shahidul Alam Sohail; Mamun Miah, Udoka Alison, Nasirudin Chowdhury, Waly Faisal; Atiqur Rahman Fahad, Sohel Rana; Seiya Kojima, Sunday Chizoba, Rubel Miya; Emeka Darlington.