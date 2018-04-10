Real Madrid will look to finish the job and book their place in the Champions League semi-final when they face Juventus at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Real Madrid vs Juventus: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Zinedine Zidane's side are equipped with three away goals after beating the Serie A side 3-0 in Turin last week, in a game that saw Cristiano Ronaldo produce a moment of magic.

That result leaves the Bianconeri needing to score at least four goals in the Spanish capital to win the match, which is a daunting task to say the least.

The winner of the tie will go into the hat for the semi-final draw, which takes place at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland on Friday.

Game Real Madrid vs Juventus Date Wednesday, April 11 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 1 fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on BT Sport 2 and it can be streamed live online using the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 BT Sport app

Squads & Team News

Position Real Madrid players Goalkeepers Navas, Casilla, Luca Defenders Carvajal, Vallejo, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo, Achraf Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Bale, Casemiro, Llorente, Isco, Asensio, Kovacic, Ceballos Forwards Ronaldo, Benzema, Mayoral, Vazquez

Sergio Ramos will miss the game due to suspension, while Nacho and Jesus Vallejo are injury concerns.

Ronaldo was taken off prematurely during Real's Madrid derby draw with Atletico but he is fit and ready for the game.

Potential Real Madrid starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Theo, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Ronaldo, Benzema, Isco.

Position Juventus players Goalkeepers Buffon, Pinsoglio, Szczesny Defenders De Sciglio, Chiellini, Benatia, Sandro, Barzagli, Rugani, Lichtsteiner Midfielders Khedira, Marchisio, Matuidi, Pjanic, Asamoah, Sturaro, Bentancur, Muratore Forwards Cuadrado, Higuain, Costa, Mandzukic.

Paulo Dybala will miss the match due to suspension, but Miralem Pjanic and Medhi Benatia return for the second leg after serving a suspension in the first leg.

Federico Bernardeschi remains out of action with an injury.

Potential Juventus starting XI: Buffon; De Sciglio, Chiellini, Benatia, Asamoah; Khedira, Matuidi, Marchisio, Pjanic, Cuadrado, Higuain.

Betting & Match Odds

Real Madrid are favourites to win the match at the Bernabeu with dabblebet pricing them at 6/10. Juventus are 4/1 to win and a draw is available at 3/1.

Given that they are trailing heavily, Juventus are 20/1 to qualify from the tie, with Real priced at 1/100.

Match Preview

No one player in history has dominated in the Champions League as much as Ronaldo and Real Madrid are reaping the benefits of their star's love of the competition as they edge closer to a third successive title.

The 33-year-old's record-extending 119th goal in the tournament came via an overhead kick last week and it was so impressive that Juve fans felt compelled to rise to their feet in a show of respect and awe.

Ronaldo has rediscovered the form that saw him scoop successive Ballons d'Or in 2016 and 2017, making him a fearsome opponent for Massimiliano Allegri's side and an essential component for Zidane's Blancos.

Juve responded to their first-leg defeat by beating Benevento 4-2, in a game that saw Dybala score a hat-trick. However, they are shorn of the Argentine's talents for Wednesday's match, making their challenge all the more difficult.

Madrid, meanwhile, come into the second leg having played out a drab draw against city rivals Atletico at the weekend, but it is clear that their focus is now solely on winning the top prize in European club football.