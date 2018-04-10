Mesut Ozil is yet to reach his peak and still has more to offer Arsenal and Germany, says Gunners colleague Per Mertesacker.

'Ozil can get even better' - Arsenal star yet to peak, says fellow World Cup winner Mertesacker

The World Cup winner is a proven performer at the very highest level, with a steady stream of goals and assists having been provided for club and country down the years.

He has been back to something approaching top form over recent weeks, with Arsenal benefitting from his creative qualities in domestic and continental competition.

Ozil set up three goals in a 4-1 victory over CSKA Moscow in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final, before being rested against Southampton last time out.

The 29-year-old should now be fully fresh for a return date with CSKA and is being backed to take his game to even greater heights, with fellow countryman Mertesacker saying: “Often it’s Mesut who is the creator and on Thursday he showed how lethal he can be in the final third.

“He has that eye, that vision. It’s up to us to put him into the best possible position to be able to have maximum influence.

“We have to give him that platform in every match and Thursday was an example of why.

“It’s not just Mesut’s creativity that benefits us though, he’s also a threat when he penetrates the box and he came close to scoring in the first half too. It’s good to have that variety.”

Mertesacker added: “There’s still more to come from Mesut, as I’ve always said.

“There is so much potential there but he still has more to give. He was heavily involved in all four goals against CSKA and we need him to be as valuable as that in every single game.”

Another midfield star who has been shining of late is Aaron Ramsey, with Mertesacker also quick to talk up the qualities of a man Arsenal are hoping to see commit to fresh terms at Emirates Stadium.

He said of the Wales international: “I enjoyed seeing the way Mesut linked up with Aaron Ramsey.

“Aaron is at his best when he makes those brilliant late runs into the box and shows how dangerous he can be.

“He has almost perfect timing and is great at that late arrival into the box.

“We have many offensive qualities - but we can’t neglect the defensive balance, and the same goes for Aaron too.

“It’s all about picking when to go forward and when not to, to get that balance right.”