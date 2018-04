AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING'S GOLD COAST GAMES AT A GLANCE

* Most medals at single Games - 73 (28 gold, 21 silver, 24 bronze). Previous best: 57 at Glasgow, 2014

* Most gold medals at single Games - 28. Previous best: 24 at Manchester, 2002 and Victoria B.C., 1994)

* Most golds: 5 - Mitch Larkin

* Most medals: 6 - Emma McKeon (four gold, two bronze)

* World record: Women's 4x100m freestyle relay (three minutes 30.05 seconds)