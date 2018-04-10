While her school friends make the most of the Easter holidays, 11-year-old Anna Hursey eased to victory in her first table tennis singles match at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

Eleven-year old Hursey schools Nambozo in Commonwealth singles bow

Hursey, the youngest competitor at the Gold Coast Games, helped Wales reach the quarter-finals of the team event last week.

She made light work of defeating Uganda's Halima Nambozo 4-0 in her singles opener, taking just 17 minutes to wrap up the victory.

Hursey was defeated by the same margin in an encounter with Malaysia's Li Sian Alice Chang, a veteran compared to her opponent at the age of 17, later in the day.

That defeat ended Hursey's hopes of progressing from her group, but it is fair to say she still has plenty of time to win a medal in years to come.

Hursey took up table tennis at the age of five and is thought to be the youngest athlete to represent Wales at senior level in any sport.

The youngster can head back to school with a good excuse for not doing her homework.