Max Verstappen played down Lewis Hamilton's "d******d" jibe after their Bahrain Grand Prix collision, saying "those things can happen".

Verstappen brushes off Hamilton insult

Hamilton made his feelings known when he watched the highlights of Sunday's race in the cool-down room at the Sakhir circuit on Sunday.

Verstappen retired from the race due to damage done to his car while passing Hamilton on the inside at Turn 1 on the second lap, the world champion later accusing him of showing a lack of respect.

The Red Bull driver shrugged off Hamilton's post-race insult when he was shown the footage on Dutch television show Peptalk on Ziggo Sport.

Verstappen said: "He is just out of the car there. Then those things can happen. If you are just out of the car, you are still full of adrenaline, so yeah."

The 20-year-old reiterated that he did not believe he did anything wrong in the incident which brought his race to a premature end.

"I was really close behind and there was a chance to overtake, so I thought it was a good opportunity. Our car was great. Then I'm not going to stay behind him." he added.

"I knew we had a very good car for the race, so I knew we would be able to fight them."