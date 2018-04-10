Semenya makes 1500m gold look easy

South Africa's flag bearer Caster Semenya made it look easy as she romped to victory in the first leg of her bid for the 1500m-800m double at the Commonwealth Games.

Semenya sat comfortably with the pack until she swept past the field on the final bend at Carrara Stadium to win the 1500m gold in a Games record of four minutes and 0.72 seconds, more than three seconds ahead of Kenya's silver medallist Beatrice Chepkoech.

The dual Olympic 800m champion continued South Africa's golden run at the track after Akani Simbine and Henricho Bruintjie upset Jamaica's Yohan Blake to take gold and silver in the men's 100m on Monday.

Countrymen Clarence Munyai and Anaso Jobodwana are a good chance of repeating the double for South Africa in the 200m as they cruised into Wednesday's semi finals.

Munyai, who set a national record of 19.69 seconds last month - the fastest 200m in the world since 2015 - strolled to victory in his heat on Tuesday in 20.95, while Jobodwana was even more impressive in 20.89.

Neighbouring Botswana took the 400m double with Isaac Makwala racing away with the gold in an impressive time of 44.35 seconds on a wet night at the Gold Coast.

He had the race well in hand more than 50m from home, finishing well clear of teammate Baboloki Thebe (45.09) and third-placed Jamaican Javon Francis.

Jamaica still had success on the track, with Ronald Levy and former world silver medallist Hansle Parchment taking gold and silver in the 110m hurdles ahead of Australia's Nick Hough.

Kimberly Williams led another Jamaican double in the triple jump from Shanieka Ricketts.

Jamaica's Olympic champion Elaine Thompson and the Bahamas' world bronze medallist Shaunae Miller-Uibo are shaping up for what could be the highlight of the Games, cruising into the semi-finals of the 200m.

Miller-Uibo says she's here to have fun in the 200m while using it to improve her opening speed in the 400m which she won spectacularly at the Rio Olympics when she dived across the finish line to beat American Allyson Felix.

She comfortably won her heat on Tuesday in 22.95 seconds, just ahead of Thompson who clocked 23.09 in hers.

"My coach believes the first 200m is my weakness (in the 400m), so I have been sent out to run the 200m. I am having a bit of fun with it," Miller-Uibo said.

Australia completed its dominance of the swimming with eight gold medals on the final night to take its tally at the pool to 28 out of a possible 50 gold.

And while the Australians took the men's and women's double in the cycling time trial on Tuesday, England suffered an embarrassing blunder when officials didn't enter their medal chance.

Cameron Meyer and Katrin Garfoot won gold for Australia at Currumbin as England's Melissa Lowther sat shattered on the sidelines after the team failed to lodge her entry in time to race.

"I can't put into words how disappointed I am to have been missed off the start list due to an admin error," said Lowther, who will still compete in Saturday's road race.

England also suffered from the withdrawal of world champion diver Tom Daley from the 10m platform due to a hip injury.