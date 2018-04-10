Ratcliffe's golden hammer in the rain

Hamilton hammer thrower Julia Ratcliffe has capped New Zealand's day with gold in the rain on the sixth day of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The silver-medallist from Glasgow went one better on Tuesday night at Carrara Stadium, maintaining her consistency in challenging conditions while others fell away.

The 24-year-old was the only competitor to complete all six throws and her fifth of 69.94m was more than 1.7m further than the next best by Australia's Alexandra Hulley.

Commonwealth Games record-holder Sultana Frizzell of Canada, who won gold in Glasgow and Delhi, was nowhere near her best and finished fourth.

Event favourites, Canada's Jillian Weir and Olympic bronze-medallist England's Sophie Hitchon and were disqualified when they both fouled three times.

Hitchon was philosophical about her efforts in the teeming rain.

"I threw really well in the warm-ups and felt really good, but shit happens," she said.

New Zealand still sits fourth on the medal table with nine gold, 10 silver and seven bronze.

Olympic rower-turned-pedaller Hamish Bond turned in the first medal of Tuesday, riding his way to bronze over the Currumbin beachfront course in the men's individual time trial.

Glasgow gold-medallist Linda Villumsen followed suit with silver in the women's time trial.

Cyclists have contributed 14 of New Zealand's 26 medals of the Games so far.

The 32-year-old Bond, who switched to cycling after the Rio Olympics, said the bronze demonstrates his improvement in his new sport.

"I'm getting there. It's tough - I thought it would be easier than rowing but it's so much harder in terms of keeping things all running sweetly," Bond said.

Rain and wind didn't aid Villumsen's cause in repeating her gold.

"The wind picked up just before we started too. You can train and train and train on the course, and then on race day, it's different," Villumsen said.

During the day, three more boxers ensured they'll collect at least bronze medals.

Alexis Pritchard won through to the women's 57kg division semi-final with victory over Sri Lanka's Keshani Hansika, Patrick Mailata beat Scotland's Stephen McGonagle in the 91kg+ and David Nyika made the men's 91kg semis when his opponent withdrew.

New Zealand also had success on the track.

Brad Mathas, the first Kiwi to compete in a Games 800m in 12 years, qualified for the final, with Joseph Millar following suit for the 200m semis.

"All those hours for 20 seconds worth of running, it's good," Millar said.

The women's basketball team also beat Mozambique 79-63 in a qualifying final, but it means they'll meet red-hot Games favourites Australia in the semi-finals.