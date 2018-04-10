In-form duo Ben Lam and Ricky Riccitelli have agreed terms to extend their stay with the Hurricanes.

Lam and Riccitelli sign Hurricanes extensions

Lam is the leading scorer in Super Rugby with eight tries for the New Zealand Conference high-fliers and the winger has been rewarded with a deal until 2020.

Hooker Riccitelli, who has started every match for the 2016 champions, has signed on until the end of 2021.

Lam said: "I've really been impressed with everything about the club since I moved from Auckland and that has convinced me I want to be part of it for even longer.

"There are things we are all trying to achieve and I believe I can play a big part of that. I'm also really enjoying myself here so the decision was an easy one, really."

Riccitelli also had no hesitation in committing to the Wellington-based franchise.

"The motivation for me was pretty simple," he said. "I want the Hurricanes to get to and stay at the top and I want to be part of it for the next three years.

"The club has played a big part in my development as a player and I want that to continue."