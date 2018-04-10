A look at the lighter side of the Commonwealth Games:

GOLD COAST - It was a big morning for the newly-crowned fastest woman in the Commonwealth Michelle-Lee Ahye, presented with a cake and having a media pack serenade her while singing Happy Birthday after her 100m victory the night before.

Ahye, who turned 25 on Tuesday, may not have appreciated the off-key singing but was certainly keen on the small cake, saying "I can eat this" when someone suggested it might not fit an athlete's diet.

The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter, who said her mum hadn't stopped yelling since her win, was also expecting a call from her country's president after becoming the Caribbean nation's first female to win athletics gold.

GOLD COAST - Almost everything went according to plan for road cyclist Katrin Garfoot on Tuesday on her way to a dominant time trial gold medal in Currumbin.

In fact, it wasn't until after the race she needed a plan B, with the media manager sent scampering for a brush to save her fronting the media and singing the anthem with a dreaded case of helmet hair.

GOLD COAST - Australian boxer Anja Stridsman already has one thing in her favour when she begins her Games campaign on Wednesday against India's Sarita Devi - she's got an anterior cruciate ligament in both knees.

The Swedish expatriate, who only took up boxing when she got fed up with her local soccer matches constantly being rained out, competed at last year's selection trials with a torn ACL knowing if she'd undergone surgery she wouldn't have been able to complete.

Thankfully Stridsman did enough to earn her Games spot then go under the knife to ensure she's fit to compete on the Gold Coast.

GOLD COAST - There was a special moment on opening day of the squash doubles when the daughter of dual Commonwealth gold medallist David Palmer, competing in his fourth Games, was called onto the blue and hot pink show court to spin a racquet that decides who serves first.

Palmer, whose wife was pregnant with their first daughter in the Melbourne Games, said playing in front of his children at another home tournament was another motivation for coming out of retirement again, as he did in Glasgow.

"They've seen me play at odd times but never on a centre stage like this," he said.

"They get to experience this, and it was one of the reasons why I'm here. I'm not here to make the numbers up. I think we can do well."

GOLD COAST - Joseph Deng, born in a refugee camp in Kenya to Sudanese parents, says he doesn't mind the scorching track at Carrara Stadium because he's a Queenslander after all.

The Australian 800m runner was third in the quickest of the heats on Tuesday in one minute 45.72 seconds, just one hundredth of a second outside his personal best, and will return for the final on Thursday night.

"Hopefully it's fast. I like the fast races," he said.

"I don't mind the heat. I'm a Queensland boy so I like it."

Deng was six when his family arrived in Australia, settling in Toowoomba before the now-19-year-old made the switch to Melbourne to train at the Victorian Institute of Sport.