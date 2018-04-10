Nationals ace Max Scherzer has already won two straight National League Cy Young awards and early indications show he's poised to contend for a third.

Max Scherzer steals first career base while tossing shutout

Scherzer tossed a two-hit shutout with no walks and 10 strikeouts (102 pitches) in a 2-0 win over the Braves. Scherzer, who now sports a 0.90 ERA through three starts this season, also showed off his speed with his first stolen base.

Howie Kendrick, who ultimately left the game with a leg injury, drove in both of Washington's runs. Scherzer also had a hit, while Anthony Rendon had two hits and a run scored.

Scherzer quickly rebounded after getting pelted for five runs (two earned) last week against the Braves. He now has 27 strikeouts in just 20 innings pitched so far this season.

Despite the win, Washington are still just 5-5 this season, three-and-a-half games behind the NL-leading Mets.

KLUBER STARS AGAINST TIGERS AGAIN

Indians ace Corey Kluber continued his career dominance over the Tigers by striking out 13 in eight scoreless innings to help Cleveland to a 2-0 win.

Kluber allowed just two hits and one walk in the win, as he gears up for another run at American League Cy Young.

SCHOOP STRUGGLES CONTINUE

Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop went zero for four with two strikeouts in a 7-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Schoop, a breakout performer last year, is now only batting .200 this season. Orioles slugger Chris Davis also went zero for four with two strikeouts and is now batting just .088 this season.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland Indians 2-0 Detroit Tigers



Chicago White Sox 4-5 Tampa Bay Rays



Baltimore Orioles 1-7 Toronto Blue Jays



Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 Cincinnati Reds



St Louis Cardinals 4-5 Milwaukee Brewers



Washington Nationals 2-0 Atalanta Braves



Miami Marlins 2-4 New York Mets



Texas Rangers 3-8 Los Angeles Angels



Minnesota Twins 0-2 Houston Astros



Kansas City Royals 10-0 Seattle Mariners



San Francisco Giants 1-2 Arizona Diamondbacks



Colorado Rockies 6-7 San Diego Padres

PIRATES AT CUBS

The Cubs' home opener got pushed back a day due to snow, but Tyler Chatwood will usher in the new season at Wrigley Field against Ivan Nova.

With Anthony Rizzo likely headed to the disabled list with a back injury, and Ian Happ and Kyle Schwarber struggling at the plate, Chicago need a break. Pittsburgh, who sold a lot this off-season, are surprisingly leading the NL Central after the first couple of weeks.